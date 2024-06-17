Parents-to-be Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein star in new photo

Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s baby bump was on display at a national event marking her father-in-law King Abdullah II’s Silver Jubilee earlier this month. The mom to be and her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, joined members of the Jordanian royal family at the event on June 9.

Rajwa, 30, looked radiant in a red bespoke look from Honayda for the occasion. The brand shared on Instagram that the design drew “inspiration from Jordan’s vibrant traditions and timeless heritage, blending traditional artistry with HONAYDA’s signature silhouette and couture craftsmanship.”

The Crown Prince took to his personal Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of himself and his wife from the day of the event. “Rajwa and I before the national event marking the #SilverJubilee of His Majesty,” Hussein wrote alongside the image.

Rajwa and Hussein﻿ are expecting their first child this summer. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple’s baby news back in April. At the time, the Crown Prince posted the court’s announcement on his Instagram Story, writing (translated to English): “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.”

The parents to be recently celebrated one year of marriage on June 1. Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Hussein spoke with Al Arabiya, revealing that he and his wife are “very excited about the new phase” in their lives. He noted that “everything will change with” kids.

During the interview, the royal dad to be also revealed that his mom, Queen Rania, has been baby shopping for her first grandchild. “My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago,” Hussein said. “Hopefully it will be a wonderful phase.”