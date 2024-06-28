Queen Rania celebrates son's birthday with new photo featuring her pregnant daughter-in-law

Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her son Crown Prince Hussein's last birthday before becoming a dad! The royal mom of four took to her Instagram on Friday to share a new picture of her firstborn and his wife, Princess Rajwa.

"Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!" the Queen wrote alongside the photo.

The parents to be were photographed looking off to the side. Rajwa looked stunning with her baby bump dressed in a fitted cream dress. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest child, Hussein, turn 30 on Friday, June 28.

It was announced back in April that the Crown Prince and his wife are expecting their first child this summer. The royal couple celebrated one year of marriage earlier this month on June 1. Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Hussein spoke with Al Arabiya. During the interview, the Crown Prince revealed that he and Rajwa are “very excited about the new phase” in their lives, and noted that “everything will change with” kids.

The royal dad to be also revealed that his mother has been baby shopping for her first grandchild. “My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago,” Hussein shared. “Hopefully it will be a wonderful phase.”

Rania has spoken in the past about wanting to be a grandmother. The Jordanian Queen admitted on Good Morning America in 2022, “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”