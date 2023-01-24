Queen Rania’s future daughter-in-law steps out for second engagement with Crown Prince Hussein

Engaged couple Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif undertook a joint engagement on Monday. Queen Rania’s future daughter-in-law looked effortlessly chic for the outing sporting high-waisted jeans, sneakers and a black coat, and styling her hair in a half updo.

Hussein, 28, shared photos from the engagement on Instagram, writing in English: “Rajwa and I were truly privileged today to meet with a group of inspiring young artists who have conquered their visual disability through their exceptional talents and artistic sensitivities. It was heartwarming to witness their insightful and immense creativity firsthand.”

Monday marked Rajwa’s second public engagement. Hussein and his fiancée carried out their first engagement back in October, touring exhibits at the Royal Hashemite Court with the Crown Prince’s great-uncle Prince Hassan.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child got engaged to Rajwa in August of 2022. The pair’s wedding is set to take place on June 1, 2023.

Rania, whose daughter Princess Iman is engaged to Jameel Thermiotis, previously said on Good Morning America, “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.” The Queen added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”