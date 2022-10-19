Crown Prince Hussein and fiancée Rajwa Al Saif carry out their first joint engagement

Queen Rania of Jordan’s future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al Saif made an appearance on Tuesday with her fiancé Crown Prince Hussein. The engaged couple toured exhibits at the Royal Hashemite Court with the Crown Prince’s great-uncle Prince Hassan. The outing marked Rajwa and Hussein’s first official joint engagement.

Rajwa looked chic wearing a white button-down blouse paired with a black midi skirt, belt and pumps. Hussein coordinated with his future wife sporting a black suit and white button-down shirt.

Sharing pictures from their visit on his Instagram, the Crown Prince, 28, wrote: “There is no one more knowledgeable than my great uncle El Hassan when it comes to Jordan’s history and our Hashemite legacy. Rajwa and I had the pleasure of viewing exhibits from Jordan’s Hashemite history at the Royal Hashemite Court today.”

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s firstborn got engaged to Rajwa in August. Following news of their engagement, the Crown Prince penned a message thanking his “dear Jordanian family.” He wrote: “Alhamdullillah. We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes.”

Hussein’s mother has shared that she is excited to welcome Rajwa, her “third daughter,” to the family. During an appearance on Good Morning America last month, Rania, whose eldest daughter, Princess Iman, also got engaged over the summer, spoke about having “two weddings next year.”

“It’s so exciting. I mean it’s incredibly hectic, but the best kind of hectic,” the Queen said. Rania gushed that she “couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.” She said, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”