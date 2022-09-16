Nadia Ferreira celebrates Marc Anthony’s birthday with a special message: ‘You deserve it’

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are one of the most fan-favorite couples! The pair have been spending a lot of time together lately, with Nadia joining him for his European tour, and Marc accompanying her as she passed the crown to Miss Paraguay 2022.

The celebrity couple are always sharing some of their special moments on social media, and this time Nadia took a moment to write a special message just in time for his birthday.

©Nadia Ferreira





“Happy Birthday love of my life,” Nadia wrote. “May God take care of you and bless you and protect you always.”

“I wish a world of happiness for you, because you deserve it,” she concluded by writing “I Love You,” and posted three photos with the singer. Including a black and white photo sharing a romantic kiss, and another one holding hands in front of a mirror.

Last month the pair were spotted having a fun weekend in Miami with David Beckham. The couple was photographed at the friendly match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati. And Nadia’s mother, Ludy Ferreira and her best friends, Abdala Oviedo and Karina Mieres were also at the game with her.

©Nadia Ferreira





They also received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Paraguay, and shared some videos on social media, including one in which they appear to be dancing very happily to the rhythm of Paraguayan folklore.

Nadia hopes this is not the last time she visits her homeland with her future husband. “I am thrilled. I hope it is the first of many,” she said. This was Marc’s first time visiting the South American country.