Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin unite forces for The Trilogy Tour

Latin music fans, get ready to experience a musical fiesta like never before as three of the hottest Latin music sensations join forces for The Trilogy Tour. Multigenerational global powerhouses Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are set to embark on a 19-city tour across North America this fall that will leave fans captivated with an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music.

Known for their incredible blends and versatility of musical genres, it will be the first time they share the stage with three unique headlining sets from each artist. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off on October 14 at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena and makes stops across North America in Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on December 10. Check out the dates below and how to get tickets.

THE TRILOGY TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

To ensure fans get the best chance at securing these high-in-demand tickets, Verified Fans can register now through Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 pm ET for the verified fan presale. A limited number of tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com while supplies last. The tour will also offer a variety of vip packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.



The superstars ready to take the stage

Pitbull





The man with many nicknames, Pitbull, is known for his high-octane performances, with a plethora of chart-topping hits like “Timber,” “Give Me Everything,” and “Fireball.” “It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself,” said Mr. Worldwide in a press release.

Enrique Inglesias

Iglesias, who was recently battling pneumonia will serenade audiences with his smooth voice, romantic ballads, and irresistible dance tracks. From “Bailamos,” and “Hero” to “Bailando” and “Duele el Corazón,” the suave singer is just as excited. “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour,” he said in a statement.

Ricky Martin

As for Martin, the Puerto Rican superstar with a catalog of international hits like “Livin‘ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” and “La Mordidita,” said he’s eager to get on the road/ “Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!” he said.