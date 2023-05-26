New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Vico C, Sofia Reyes, Danna Paola, Peso Pluma, and more

Summer is just around the corner, which means its time to build your playlist. It’s been a great week for new music, and we have a round-up of 10 fresh tracks from a variety of genres.

1. Vico C - Ella Va

Back with his second release since breaking his 14 year silence in the music industry, the “Father of Latin Hip Hop,” Vico C, releases the irresistable, “Ella Va.” The reggaeton track has a fusion of urban and electronic elements that is unique and hypnotic. The artist continues to showcase his storytelling abilities with his lyrics and theatrical music video.

2. Sofia Reyes, Danna Paola - tqum

Two of the most popular Latin pop stars, Sofia Reyes, and Danna Paola bless fans with the fun hyperpop track “TQUM.” “Sharing this song with Danna Paola is very powerful, obviously because we’re both Mexicans and friends, but also because the song is very much a pop song, and it’s important for both of us to make music that celebrates this kind of music,” Reyes said.

3. Beyoncé - AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Beyoncé, who is currently on her world tour, releases, “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” Featuring Kendick Lamar, who delivers an epic verse at the start of the song before Bey takes over.

4. Christian Nodal - La Despedida

Christian Nodal, who will soon be a father for the first time, dropped his album Forajido this week. He also dropped two music videos, one for “La Despedida,” and for “Cazzualidades,” which was dedicated to Cazzu. “I am very happy to finally give you these 6 songs, to give you back some of the love you give me. They are six different stories that speak of love, heartbreak, heartbreak and illusion. They were mine, but now they are yours. They represent the moment I am living, one of the happiest of my life. I love them very much,” said Nodal.



5. Nicki Nicole, Young Miko - 8 AM

Nicki Nicole just doppped her album ALMA, and the music video for her song “8 AM,” with rising Puerto Rican trap artist Young Miko is here. Directed by Facu Ballve, the video stars both the artists with fun visuals, that showcased their personal style.

6. Peso Pluma - Bye

Peso Pluma, who has completely taken over Latin music, releases his new song, “Bye.” The breakup balled is his first solo track since “Por las Noches.”

7. Ozuna -Una Perla En San Juan

Ozuna just dropped his album “Afro” which is made up of 7 tracks. The release came with 4 music videos including his catchy track “Una Perla En San Juan.”



8. Foo Fighters - Show Me How

The legendary Foo Fighters releases “Show Me How.” Frontman David Grohl harmonizes with his daughter Violet for the moving song. The band just played their first show with the new drummer Josh Freeese after the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

9. Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - Karma

After drama surrrounding her rumored boyfriend Matt Healy, Taylor Swift collaborates with Ice Spice for a remix of her song “Karma.” Healy faced backlash over his statements about the rapper. The song has come with mixed opinions.



10. Mau y Ricky, Reik, Beéle - Manos Frías

Multi-platinum award-winning duo Mau y Ricky collaborate with Reik, and Beéle for “Manos Frías.” The song is all about a love that can survive any challenge they face.