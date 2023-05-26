What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - May 26

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Platonic (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are an incredible comedic duo. “Platonic” reunites them, having them play estranged college best friends who reunite in their 40s and seem to bring out the most childish and unhinged parts of themselves.

FUBAR (Netflix)

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV role is a big moment for Netflix. The series follows Schwarzenegger as a CIA operative who’s about to retire, only to stop when he learns that a rogue operative that he’s tasked to bring down is his daughter.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

Netflix is back with another dating show, this time, providing us with an entire cast of queer characters.

Clone High (HBO Max)

“Clone High” is back for its long awaited second season. The series, beloved when it was first released in 2002, follows clones of historical figures like Cleopatra, Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, as they attend the same high school.

The Clearing (Hulu)

“The Clearing” premiered its first two episodes on Hulu. The series stars Teresa Palmer as a woman tries to prevent a cult from taking her children.

Broker (Hulu)

If in the mood for some South-Korean filmmaking, “Broker” is now streaming in Hulu. The film follows various characters connected to “baby boxes,” which allow people to drop off babies to be cared for by others.

Godzilla: King of Monsters (HBO Max)

Lastly, if in the mood for some monsters, “Godzilla: King of Monsters” is streaming on HBO Max. The film, starring a packed cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, and more, follows various characters impacted by the release of various monsters all over the world, who clash to exert dominance over the planet.