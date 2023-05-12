What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - May 12

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” is back after a long abscence, reuniting viewers with Jonathan Van Ness, Anthony Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

The Mother (Netflix)

“The Mother” is also premiering on Netflix. The film follows JLo as a retired assassin forced to jump back in the game in order to protect her daughter. Critics have praised Lopez’s work and her commitment to the action and thriller genre.

Rick and Morty (HBO Max)

“Rick and Morty” is back for a sixth season, streaming in full in HBO Max.

Class of ‘09 (Hulu)

FX’s new series stars Kate Mara, Brian Tyree Henry, Brian J. Smith, and more, and follows a class of FBI agents who are grappling with the criminal justice system and the changes prompted by artificial intelligence.

The Great (Hulu)

Season three of “The Great” is now streaming, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and is a satiric take on history, trailing Catherine the Great and her husband, Peter III.

Spider-man: Homecoming (Disney+)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is now available to stream on Disney+. The film follows Peter Parker’s first adventures in high school, as he faces off with Michael Keaton’s Vulture. It stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Melissa Tomei, and more.

AIR (Prime Video)

Lastly, “AIR” is premiering on Prime Video. Starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who also directs), the film follows the partnership between Nike and a young and pre-fame Michael Jordan.

Related Video: CHESCA releases party anthem “Que Te Vaya Bien” Loading the player...