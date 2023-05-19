What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - May 19

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

XO, Kitty

Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” revitalized the teen rom-com, inspiring thousands of pale imitations. The series author, Jenny Han, is back with a new story, taking the baby sister of the trilogy’s protagonist and placing her front and center. The series follows Kitty Song-Covey as she leaves Portland for a fancy boarding school in Seoul, hoping to reconnect with her roots and her long distance boyfriend. The writers draw inspiration from Korean soap operas and classic teen angst to deliver pure fluff while introducing the world to a new batch of talented actors.

She Said (Prime Video)

Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, “She Said” is based on the New York Times investigation into the sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein. The film follows the two journalists responsible for writing the piece, which ultimately launched the #MeToo movement.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

“Selling Sunset” is back for a new season. The Netflix reality hit follows real estate agents in Los Angeles as they fight over clients, and get involved in all sorts of professional and personal drama.

White Men Can’t Jump (Hulu)

“White Men Can’t Jump” is a remake of the ‘90s film of the same name. Directed by Spike Lee, the landmark film starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipe as two basketball players who hustle others by using the fact that one of them is white in their favor. The new take stars Jack Harlow in his breakout role and Sinqua Walls.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO Max)

The documentary premieres on HBO this Sunday, spotlighting the life and music of Donna Summer with new interviews and footage of friends, family, and colleagues.

Men In Black trilogy (HBO Max)

The “Men In Black” trilogy, starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, is now streaming in full in HBO Max. The film follows two colleagues who monitor Alien activity on Earth, uncovering plenty of nefarious plots along the way.

The Ferragnez (Prime Video)

“The Ferragnez” is back with a second season, providing fans of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez (a surprisingly large group of people) with more of their lavish life.