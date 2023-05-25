Tina Turner: Remembering the year that brought the legend to Latin America

The talented and renowned Tina Turner embarked on an extensive world tour to promote her highly acclaimed album, Break Every Rule. The tour, aptly named after the album, commenced in Munich, Germany, on March 4, 1987, and took her across the vast expanse of continental Europe and the UK.

The tour then moved on to Tel Aviv, Israel, and a five-month journey across the United States and Canada, where she was supported by the famous British band Level 42.

Tina Turner performing at Wembley Arena, London, during her Break Every Rule Tour, 11th June 1987.

After taking a well-deserved two-week break over the holiday season, Turner resumed her tour, this time venturing to South America, starting with Argentina, followed by captivating performances in Brazil and Chile.

In 1988, Turner made an unforgettable mark in Latin America by delivering an exceptional performance to an enormous crowd of 180,000 people in the bustling city of Rio De Janeiro.

This legendary singer, widely known as the “Queen Of Rock And Roll,” captivated her audience with her unique voice and voluminous hair, earning her a coveted spot in the prestigious Guinness Book Of World Records.

Singer Tina Turner in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her electrifying presence at the renowned Maracanã stadium surpassed the previous record set by Frank Sinatra, attracting an impressive fee-paying audience. Indeed, Tina Turner’s stunning performance in Rio De Janeiro will forever be remembered as a spectacular moment in music history.

After a brief stopover in the enchanting city of Honolulu, Hawaii, the final leg of the tour commenced, which took her across the stunning landscapes of South East Asia, Australia, and finally, Japan. This unforgettable tour concluded on March 30, 1988, marking an incredible achievement in the career of this illustrious artist.

Tina Turner died at 83 after a “long illness”

The artist had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017. In 2023, she died at 83 in her home near Zurich, Switzerland, as confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty to PA News.

