Madonna and her son David show off their impressive salsa moves in new TikTok

Madonna and her son are having a good time. She shared a TikTok alongside David Banda, with the two dancing along to one of the most popular songs on TikTok.

The clip shows Madonna and David dancing along to Joe Arroyo’s “La Rebelion.” Madonna and her son spin and twirl each other around, clearly looking like they’re having a good time. She wore an all black outfit while David wore some fleece pajama pants and a white tank top.

Madonna is currently getting ready for her Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Canada this July 15th. The tour has stops in dozens of countries and cities, and will conclude in London in December of this year.

Over the past couple of months, there have been various rumours connecting Madonna to Maluma. The two have been friends for years and have collaborated on multiple songs. Maluma is expected to join her on some of her tour stops in Latin America, with insiders claiming that their chemistry was “insane” during rehearsals.

They were cosy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on,” said a source to Page Six. “They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York. They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane.”

