Lourdes Leon recalls Madonna’s hilarious reaction to her first crush

Lourdes Leon is a New York icon. The model and singer can be seen everywhere, from attending the most exclusive parties in the city, to being featured in some of the largest billboards. In a new interview, Leon spoke about her childhood, her career, and her mom, Madonna.

In conversation with The Face, Leon opened up about multiple topics, discussing her love of New York City, and many moments on her childhood. When asked about her first crush, Leon recalled the “embarassing” story and her mother’s unexpected reaction to her crush.

“Oh my God, this is an embarrassing one, I’m not gonna lie. This really started the spiral of the guys that I would be into in the future. I remember my dad showed me ‘Jackass’ when I was 11 or 12,” she said. “And for some reason it sparked something in me where I felt like I was so deeply in love with Bam Margera. I remember going to my mom and literally crying to her and being like: ’I am in love with this man and I don’t know what to do about it.’ And she was like: ’Well, listen, he’s married, Lola.’ That was her response to me. It wasn’t: ’First of all, you’re 12.’ She really matter-of-factly responded to me that he was married.”

Leon is Madonna’s eldest daughter. The iconic pop star has six children, with Leon born from her first marriage with Carlos Leon, a fitness trainer.

“She’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen,” said Lourdes while speaking to Interview Magazine. “I didn’t inherit that, unfortunately. I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic!“

