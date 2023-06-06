Madonna and Tokischa have a close relationship professionally and personally; therefore, even when the Dominican rapper is busy doing TV interviews, she pauses and picks up the call.

During a recent appearance at the Spanish show “La Resistencia,” Tokischa grabbed her purse to pick up her cell phone. To everyone’s surprise, it was a call from the Queen of Pop.

©La Resistencia



Madonna interrupts Tokischa’s tv appearance to ask why she never called her back

When picking up, Madonna immediately asked the Latina artist why she hadn’t called her back, to which she publicly apologized. “Am I interrupting anything?” Madonna asked while the audience and the host David Broncano looked incredulously.

The disbelief was so big that the one and only Madonna had to sing a few lines from “La Isla Bonita.” Madonna even asked Broncano how he was treating Tokischa. The surprised tv presenter responded he was treating her like ”the queen that she is.“

Madonna the processed to praise Tokischa. “I love her, and I miss her, and I’m so glad I got to meet her and work with her — she’s amazing,” the star said.

The tv host also took the opportunity to invite Madonna to Spain. Hopefully we can see an interview with both stars.

Watch the interview below