Madonna shares a throwback with Lourdes Leon

Madonna is celebrating her daughter’s 26th birthday! She shared a sweet message and some adorable photos with Lourdes Leon over the years, showing how much her little girl has grown and how proud of her she is.

Happy Birthday Lourdes Maria!

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.

Im so Proud of the Woman, Artist, Human—-You have Become! 💘

On October 14th, Leon celebrated her birthday. Madonna had some fun on the special date by sharing some photos on her Twitter, showing the two of them over the years. The first photo shows the two in black and white, with Leon as a baby sitting on her mother’s lap. It was taken sometime after 1996, which is the year when Leon was born.

The second image shows Leon as an adult, with her and her mom hugging in a club. Despite the different hair colors, they look very similar.

While Madonna is an artist that needs no introduction, over the past five years, Leon has been working hard to make a name for herself. She started off modeling and has been involved with some of the biggest brands in the world. This year, she kicked off her musical career, going by the name Lolahol. Her first songs are called “Lock & Key” and “Love Me Still.”

In the case of Madonna, she continues to be as controversial and prolific as ever. She’s released new music alongside Tokischa and even came out as gay in a new Tiktok, sending the internet on a spiral.