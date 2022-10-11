Madonna apparently comes out as gay in new TikTok

Madonna broke the internet once more when she shared a video where she apparently comes out as gay. The singer, who’s long been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ community, shared the video on Sunday.

The clip shows Madonna wearing a white outfit and her hair pink, holding a pink pair of underwear. There’s a caption on the video that reads, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” with Madonna porceeding to throw the underwear on a trash bin, missing by a significant margin. Madonna looks at the camera, shrugs and turns away dramatically.

Followers were quick to drop comments, ranging from ecstatic to the confused. “We are witnessing herstory,” wrote someone. “Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??” wrote someone else.

Upon its release, the video quickly became one of the US leading topics, racking up millions of views.

Over the course of her public life, Madonna has been involved with different men, including Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn, but there have been some gay rumors. In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” the designer Isaac Mizrahi was asked about the relationship between Madonna and bisexual actress Sandra Bernhard, with Mizrahi implying that the two might have had a sexual relationship. This Pride, Madonna kissed the singer Tokischa onstage, with many believing that the two were involved romantically. The two kissed again on New York Fashion Week.

Regardless of her sexual orientation, Madonna has been an ally for the LGBTQ community throughout her career, battling for causes like AIDS and being an advocate for gay marriage and gay rights.