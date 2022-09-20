Lourdes Leon showcases her voice and colorful energy with new song, “Love Me Still”

Fresh off her debut single, Lourdes Leon is featured on a new song with an artist that goes by J!MMY. The song titled “Love Me Still,” dropped on Friday with an epic music video showcasing Lourdes’, who goes by the artist name “Lolahol.”

The song and visualizer showcases Lola’s unique voice and shows her in her element, with seductive and fun dance moves, inflatable objects, bright colors, and some smoke.

The song has been getting great reviews from fans on YouTube who are excited to hear the daughter of Madonna’s voice. “So refreshing to hear new music like this in such a tik tok obsessed generic industry. Lourdes is truly becoming an artist right before our eyes,” wrote user Teddy Mykaels. “Always loved these beats; remind me of Madonna’s Little Star; you go, Lola and Jimmy,” wrote another user.

Once the song dropped, Lola shared a clip from the video expressing her excitement in the caption. “So blessed to be surrounded by my family on this journey,” she wrote.





The 25-year-old artist’s debut single and music video ‘Lock&Key’ dropped on August 24. It’s the beginning of what seems to be her journey to reclaim her passion for music. Almost a year ago in October, she told Interview Magazine she “didn’t care about” singing.

While she called modeling “a smart decision” financially, and said she doesn’t know how she feels about acting yet, she sounded sure as ever talking about music. “As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” she told the outlet.

Being the daughter of Madonna, her reservations make sense. You can only imagine the amount of pressure the independent woman has faced her whole life to follow in her iconic mother’s footsteps.

As for Madonna, there’s no stopping the 64-year-old. On Tuesday, she released her own song and music video with Dominican rapper Tokischa. The raunchy video has a lot go tongue, diamonds, grills, and flashing lights.