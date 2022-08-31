Madonna opens up about previous marriages, says she regrets ‘both times’

Madonna is opening up about her previous relationships, including her marriage to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and her marriage to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

The iconic singer revealed during a recent interview that maybe it “wasn’t the best idea,” referring to “getting married. Both times.”

Madonna further explained that sex was her “favourite guilty pleasure,” as well as it being her “current obsession.”

The singer, who shares 25-year-old daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and 22-year-old son Rocco with Guy Ritchie, and adopted 16-year-old Mercy and David, and 10-year-old Estere and Stelle, went on to say that if she had not become a successful musician, she would have wanted to be a teacher.

The music legend recently threw the perfect summer party for her twin daughters’ birthday, Stella and Estere. Madonna shareda video of the celebration on Instagram, captioning it “Wigging Out !!!.”

The twins celebrated their birthdays a little bit earlier, on August 24th, with Madonna sharing a video of them featuring various moments over the years. The twins smile and dance all throughout, with Madonna often appearing alongside them. “Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light into all of our lives!!” Madonna wrote. “I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old!”