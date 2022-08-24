Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’

It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol.

The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and a slow and seductive melody, filmed in New York City and outer boroughs. Another scene shows the singer driving around the city and later arriving at a cemetery.

Lourdes can be seen dancing and singing at the beach, seemingly arriving from a spaceship, in the video directed by Eartheater and created by Moshpxt via her label Chemical X.

It’s still unclear if Lourdes will be pursuing her passion for music in the years to come, however she is now breaking into the music industry with her own unique sound.

“Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” Lourdes previously said to Interview magazine.

She was recently photographed enjoying a yacht ride with Madonna and the rest of the family in Taormina, Sicily, celebrating Rocco Ritchie’s birthday celebration.