Madonna reveals emotional meaning behind new tattoo in honor of her mother

Madonna has a new tattoo! The iconic singer is honoring her late mother with a wrist tattoo in red ink, showing the design to her fans and followers on social media, and revealing the meaning behind it.

The 64-year-old music legend, who recently opened up about regretting her previous marriages, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share the new ink, which has an ‘X’ at the top and the word ‘Maman’ meaning mother in French.

At the bottom of the design, Madonna added a broken heart, and she wrote in her Stories “Broken hearts club,” in reference to the artwork. In a different Story the singer showed the tattoo with some blood smeared on her wrist, writing, “We all bleed the same color.”

The tattoo seems to be a reference to some personal moments her mother went through, as Madonna concluded by writing, “All mothers get their heart broken.”

The Grammy winner recently talked about her previous relationships, including her marriage to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and her marriage to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Madonna revealed during a recent interview that maybe it “wasn’t the best idea,” referring to “getting married. Both times.”

She shares 25-year-old daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and 22-year-old son Rocco with Guy Ritchie. Madonna also adopted 16-year-old Mercy and David, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.