Madonna stops music video shoot after someone calls the cops on her

Madonna’s music video shoot experienced an unexpected interruption. This past Monday, Madonna and Tokischa were shooting the video for what appears to be “Hung Up,” a remix of Madonna’s original song that they worked on together. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy, resulting in a noise complaint from various sources in the neighborhood that ended up bringing out the NYPD.

A source spoke to Page Six and said that the set’s car speakers created an environment of “loudness and craziness.” NYPD confirmed to the publication that the noise complaints were received at approximately 11:39 p.m. ET, with different neighbors calling in and reporting disturbances in the same location. According to the NYPD spokesperson, the situation didn’t escalate further. The “condition was corrected,” they said, and “no summonses were issued.”

Page Six claims that it was Madonna’s idea to shoot the music video at Washington Heights, using the location as a connection to Tokischa’s Dominican roots. A video shared on Instagram shows a snippet of what could end up in the cut of the music video, with Tokischa and Madonna dancing together while surrounded by other people. The two previously kissed at a Pride event, sending the internet into a tailspin.