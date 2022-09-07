Madonna stops music video shoot after someone calls the cops on her

Madonna’s music video shoot experienced an unexpected interruption. This past Monday, Madonna and Tokischa were shooting the video for what appears to be “Hung Up,” a remix of Madonna’s original song that they worked on together. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy, resulting in a noise complaint from various sources in the neighborhood that ended up bringing out the NYPD.
A source spoke to Page Six and said that the set’s car speakers created an environment of “loudness and craziness.” NYPD confirmed to the publication that the noise complaints were received at approximately 11:39 p.m. ET, with different neighbors calling in and reporting disturbances in the same location. According to the NYPD spokesperson, the situation didn’t escalate further. The “condition was corrected,” they said, and “no summonses were issued.”
Page Six claims that it was Madonna’s idea to shoot the music video at Washington Heights, using the location as a connection to Tokischa’s Dominican roots. A video shared on Instagram shows a snippet of what could end up in the cut of the music video, with Tokischa and Madonna dancing together while surrounded by other people. The two previously kissed at a Pride event, sending the internet into a tailspin.
In terms of her personal life, Madonna appears to be having fun and dating around. Page Six reported that she was spending time with Andrew Dornell, a model, with the two photographed cuddling over Labor Day weekend. The two attended a concert at Irving Plaza, in New York, and were accompanied by friends, who arrived at the location at around 11 p.m. and had fun in their table .
Per the source, Madonna and her friends “were dancing, and taking selfies at the table all night.” A bystander claims Madonna and Dornell were also kissing. “They were definitely smooching. She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth,” they said.