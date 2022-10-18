Madonna wears punk Balenciaga crocs for a family outing

Madonna was photographed in New York, wearing the most stylish and expensive Crocs you’ll ever see.

©GrosbyGroup



Madonna in New York.

Madonna was getting ready for a family reunion in New York City, and was dressed for the part, a mix of stylish and relaxed. She wore her hair pink and loose, and was carrying a red water bottle. She was wearing sunglasses and a primarily black outfit made out of a black coat, a black and white shirt, a long black skirt, and some tights.

Tying the whole look together were her Crocs, which are made in collaboration with Balenciaga and have some metal details and a platform heel.

©GrosbyGroup



A closer look at Madonna’s Balenciagas.

The Balenciaga x Crocs are priced at $850 dollars and are a part of Balenciaga’s 2022 Spring/Summer collection. They have been worn by a variety of A-listers over the past year, including Elliot Page. They’re called the Balenciaga HardCrocs and are some of the brand’s most controversial fashion items.

This past week, Madonna appeared to have come out as gay in a TikTok. The video shows her holding a pink pair of underwear, with the text on the clip reading, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” Madonna throws the underwear in a nearby trash bin and misses. She then looks at the camera and turns away dramatically.