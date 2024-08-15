Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lourdes Leon wore knee high platforms and mini shorts in new fashion collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins
Lourdes Leon wore knee high platforms and mini shorts in new fashion collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins

Lola also posed in a white tee and a cropped sweater.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 15, 2024 4:00 PM EDT

Lourdes Leon continues her modeling career with Marc Jacobs. The singer was named the face of the brand in 2021 after becoming the new muse, following in her mom's steps. Madonna is known to be a longtime friend of the brand. 

This time Lourdes posed for HEAVEN by Marc Jacobs, which references the original inspirations of the brand for a new generation. The model wore the latest collection, in collaboration with the fan-favorite 90s band The Smashing Pumpkins. 

Lourdes can be seen wearing tall knee-high platforms paired with black mini shorts. She sported a black hoodie with a print referencing the brand.

Lola also posed in a white tee and a cropped sweater. Photographed by Moni Haworth, the new collection consists of a capsule, including a skirt, an oversized ringer tee, a Siamese Dream-themed baby tee, a shoulder bag, a long-sleeve tee, and a Zero zip-up hoodie.

Apart from her latest campaign, Lourdes recently attended the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City. The model wore a figure-hugging fishnet dress, featuring multiple cutouts. She paired the look with silver strappy sandals, a black bag, a diamond choker, and silver hoop earrings.

© Dimitrios Kambouris

Back in July Lourdes showed off another cut-out ensembles in NYC, spending quality time with her mom during Pride. The singer shared a photo on social media wearing a baby blue dress with side cut-outs, while Madonna wore an all-white look. 

