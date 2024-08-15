Lady Gaga debuts dark hair while announcing featuring song with Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga took a break from her bleach-blonde hair and went to Instagram to showcase her darker hair in an Instagram carousel. The 38-year-old singer and songwriter shared a selfie showcasing her transformation.

The singer's photos come hours after she shared a video of herself wearing an oversized gray T-shirt featuring Bruno Mars.

© Getty Images (L-R) Alessandra Ambrosio, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Martha Hunt walk the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Le Grand Palais on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Latino singer also honored Gaga by wearing a T-shirt. Instantly, the pair fuelled rumors of a music collaboration.

Shortly after, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars confirmed the news and announced their featuring song, "Die with a Smile." Gaga also shared that their duet comes with a music video and will be premiered on August 15 at 9:00 PM PT. ​​​​

The announcement comes on the heels of Bruno's three electrifying performances at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico. Bruno bid farewell with a delightful video that celebrated Mexico's rich culture, incorporating elements like lucha libre and mariachi music.

In the video, Bruno Mars is dressed in a white suit adorned with Mexican embroidery, sitting before a mirror while holding a golden lucha libre mask. As the strains of "I'm going to Mexico to fiesta" play in the background, Mars dons the mask, and the scene transitions to show him joyfully walking through Mexico City. Accompanied by his musicians, who are also dressed in traditional Mexican attire, Mars dances and sings.

© Getty Images Bruno Mars attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The gesture was further amplified by the heartfelt message he penned alongside the video, expressing his deep affection for the country. "Thank you Mexico City for three beautiful parties. I was able to live a childhood dream and be a fighter for a day. I love you so much Mexico. I love you so much. Enjoy this success until I return!" Mars wrote, signing off as "Your Brunito."

On July 26, Gaga performed at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The American singer descended a gold staircase behind a plume of pink feathers to surprise the world with a breathtaking performance. The global superstar, known for her theatrical and bold performances, captivated the audience with a song belted out entirely in French.

The inclusion of Lady Gaga in the opening ceremony was a well-kept secret. Fans speculated that the "Shallow" singer might grace the stage on the River Seine in Paris alongside other rumored artists such as Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura. However, the ceremony's lineup was shrouded in mystery, heightening the anticipation.

© Getty Images Olympia, Paris 2024, singer Lady Gaga performs before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

Gaga's performance was a standout moment in the Opening Ceremony, which made history by taking place outside a stadium for the first time. The pop star's entrance was a spectacle; she descended the staircase shrouded in a dramatic display of pink feathers. Her face remained concealed as dancers dressed in black surrounded her, revealing only her legs until the pivotal moment when the dancers pulled back the pom-poms to unveil her visage.

This performance marked Lady Gaga's first televised live performance since the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, where she performed "Hold My Hand."


