New Music Friday: Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, VALÉ, Suki Waterhouse, and more

Happy Friday! Summer is flying by fast but there's still time to vibe out in the sun with some good music. This week came with a huge collaboration from pop superstars Charli xcx and Billie Eilish and new releases from up-and-coming talented artists. Get your weekend started with a our weekly roundup of fresh tunes.

Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish teams up with long-time friend Charli xcx for ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish.’ It's one of the biggest collaborations of the year and the music video directed by Aidan Zamiri gained 2.7 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube. Fun fact: all bras and underwear used in the music video were donated to "I Support The Girls" who support people experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress.

VALÉ - malvado ft. Trinidad Cardona

VALÉ releases her debut EP under the sun, created in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. The six-song set blends Alternative, Pop, R&B, and Latin sounds, exploring themes of love, empowerment, life, and identity. It opens with "malvado" featuring Trinidad Cardona, celebrating freedom and rebellious late-night escapades.

Anthony Santos & Los Sufridos - Lleno Contigo

Dominican collective Los Sufridos returns with their new single and collaboration with an influential musician in modern bachata, Anthony Santos. The track, “Lleno Contigo” highlights the musical traditions of the Dominican Republic with a modern twist.

Eden Muñoz - “NTP”

Eden Muñoz releases his fifth preview from his upcoming new album out on August 15th, "NTP." It's a fun track all about heartbreak.

Suki Waterhouse - Blackout Drunk

Suki Waterhouse's forthcoming double album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin is set for release on 13 September. Ahead of its release, she drops "Blackout Drama," giving a glimpse of what fans can expect. The dreamy single is all too relatable if you know someone who hits the sauce a little too hard.

DARUMAS - La Llamada

Latin pop/funk band DARUMAS releases their new music video for “La Llamada." The dynamic trio—Aldana Aguirre, Ceci Leon, and Vedala Vilmond—has supported superstar Emilia in Buenos Aires, earned a spotlight from Rolling Stone as ‘The Future of Music,’ and made their New York debut at the Latin Alternative Music Conference. They are also performing next weekend at the Outside Lands Music Festival.

R3HAB, Deorro - Gózalo

Multi-platinum DJ and producer R3HAB teams up again with Deorro after a decade for their new release, "Gózalo." This track blends Deorro's traditional Latin rhythms with R3HAB's high-energy bassline, creating a dancefloor anthem perfect for midsummer parties.

Justin Quiles - Se Presta

Puerto Rican artist and songwriter Justin Quiles releases his fourth studio album, Permanente. "The title signifies my enduring presence in the music industry, showcasing my talent in sound, lyrics, and composition. With 10 years of career, I can celebrate a solid career and numerous successes to my credit. With this album, I solidify my position as a leader in this industry and an important figure within the urban genre. God willing, I will remain here," he said in a press release.

Big Sean - On Up

Big Sean releases the heartfelt new single and music video, “On Up,” ahead of his album Better Me Than You. Sampling Jodeci’s classic hit, Sean reflects on his first year as a dad, sharing wisdom with his son and cherishing moments: It comes with a music video shot from his son Noah Hasani’s perspective including bedtime with dad and his mom Jhené Aiko.

Jaidyn Triplett - "Young Girl With a Big Dream"

Afro-Latina singer/actress Jaidyn Triplett releases her new album, YOUNG GIRL WITH A BIG DREAM. The iCarly star to HOLA! USA, "This album has been a long time in the making! Special thanks to my dad, Joshua Triplett, & Sean Hamilton, who produced the whole album. I flew all the way to London just to work with Sean and to make the album come to life. My favorite song has to be “I Choose Me”, which has RnB inspiration. I can not wait for everyone to hear it.”