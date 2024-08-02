What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 2

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

House of the Dragon (Max)

This weekend, "House of the Dragon" is ending its second season. Throughout the second season, characters have been killed and maimed, dragons have been claimed and battled, romantic relationships have blossomed and ended, and more. It's the perfect time to catch up with the series before the finale, which will likely see us without developments from Westeros for at least two years.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (Netflix)

"Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color" is now streaming on Netflix. The black and white film, following the strange bond between a World War 2 vet and the film's eponymous creature, is one of the best monster movies of the recent era. It's packed with stunning set pieces, character moments, and of course, amazing Godzilla sequences.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix)

Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon Part Two" is now streaming on Netflix. Part One of the film is already available on the streamer, with the two projects being Snyder's take on "Star Wars." As such, the films are packed with space battles, sword fighting, and rebellions, all shot with Snyder's methodical and technical eye. It stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Honsou, Ed Skrein, and more.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now streaming on Hulu. The film is set 300 years after the conclusion of the most recent trilogy, following a world dominated by apes. It serves as a reboot of the universe, allowing filmmakers to continue the story and push it in new directions.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Max)

Elizabeth Taylor is an actress who has mystified millions of people. Many films and documentaries have been made in her honor, exploring her beauty and talent. "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" is a fresh reentry into her character and myth, observing her career and her life through newly recorded interviews, and Taylor's personal archive.

Cowboy Cartel (Apple TV+)

"Cowboy Cartel" is a documentary built like a thriller film, trailing a rookie FBI agent who uncovers a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme orchestrated by the Los Zetas cartel.

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

"The Serpent Queen" is now streaming on Starz. The second season continues the story of Catherine de Medici, the 16th Century Queen of France who ruled for 30 years. It stars Samantha Morton in the lead role.