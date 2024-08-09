New Music Friday: Kali Uchis, DannyLux, J Balvin, and more

Happy Friday! It's been a great summer for new music and this week was no different. Get your playlist ready and the weekend started with our round-up of fresh tunes released this week from A-List names, rising stars, and a variety of genres.

Kali Uchis - Simple

Colombian songstress Kali Uchis releases her deluxe album, ORQUÍDEAS Parte 2. The multi-platinum-selling and GRAMMY-award artist delivers 4 brand-new tracks like "Simple." With her signature bilingual sound, the singer brings an ethereal sound that will make your ears smile.

JHAYCO, Kapo - Passoa

Puerto Rican artist Jhayco dives into dancehall with his new dreamy track "Passoa" in collaboration with Kapo. The artist also announced his next album “Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X)” will debut on September 6th.

Nicky Jam - Insomnio



Nicky Jam surprises his fans with the release of "Insomnio," a single from his upcoming sixth studio album with the same name. The merengue mambo is all about the intense emotions and the complexity of heartbreak with the lyrics written by Nicky Jam himself. "The name 'Insomnio' came about because many of the album's songs were born in the tranquility of the night, a moment without distractions where my deepest thoughts found their voice. But within that same calm lies the whirlwind of partying until dawn," he said in a press release.

DannyLux x 8ONTHEBEAT - Soltera

Mexican-American rising star DannyLux changes it up from his sierreño ballads with "Soltera." It's the second track from his forthcoming EDM side project and comes with a '70s-inspired music video. The fun track is perfect for the summer dance floors.



Tiago PZK, Anitta, Emilia - Alegría

Tiago PZK bridges Argentina and Brazil with his electrifying track "Alegría." Featuring Brazil's superstar Anitta and fellow Argentine pop sensation Emilia, the song blends Brazilian funk with a dynamic mix of languages—Portuguese, Spanish, and touches of English. The trio brings their unique vocal styles to the track with drums and infectious funk elements carrying them through.





J Balvin, Feid - Doblexxó

J Balvin's album Rayo is officially out. It's jam-packed with collaborations like SAIKO, Bad Gyal, Carin Leon, and Feid. The Colombian stars come together for "Doblexxó," a fun reggaeton track that will have you dancing.

Manuel Turizo - Enhorabuena



Latin GRAMMY-nominated Manuel Turizo will have you moving with his vibrant new single "Enhorabuena." The fun merengue track has an infectious rhythm that brings light to the darkness of heartbreak. It comes with a music video starring Manuel and a cameo from his little brother Julián, a co-writer on the song.



Kim Loaiza - QuesoXTE ft. Codiciado

Viral sensation Kim Loaiza returns with "quesoXte," in collaboration with urban corridor leader Codiciado. Kim and Codiciado aim to celebrate personal achievement and happiness that comes with hard work.



LL COOL J - Proclivities ft. Saweetie



The legendary LL Cool J returns to music with the help of Saweetie. Their electrifying track, "Proclivities" brings his fans nostalgia with his iconic sound and Saweetie's flow is a perfect addition to the sexy track.

The Killers - Bright Lights

The Killers release their first track of 2024, "Bright Lights." The fun and energetic track is an ode to their hometown of Las Vegas and has a nostalgic Springsteen sound.