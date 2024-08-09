Pet of the week: Meet Abu, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's adorable dog

Lionel Messi is recovering from his injury with his best friend by his side. The soccer star expanded his family in 2020, welcoming Abu as a gift to his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The adorable brown pup has been a beloved member of the celebrity family ever since, always wearing elegant outfits, and accompanying their kids, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.



© Instagram Most recently, Antonela shared a photo with Abu and Messi. The pair posed for a photo while relaxing on the couch. The pup and the player were all smiles, with him drinking Mate and wearing a casual look.

© Instagram Earlier this year Antonela showed her excitement after gifting Abu an elegant accessory. The pup posed for a photo wearing a red bow necktie.



© Instagram This was not the first time Abu sported a similar accessory, as he also wore a gold bow necktie shortly after becoming a member of the family. "Monsieur Abu," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

