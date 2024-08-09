Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pet of the week: Meet Abu, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's adorable dog
Digital Cover lifestyle© Instagram

Pet of the week: Meet Abu, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's adorable dog

Apart from Abu, the celebrity family also has a French Bulldog named Hulk. 

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 9, 2024 11:23 AM EDT

Lionel Messi is recovering from his injury with his best friend by his side. The soccer star expanded his family in 2020, welcoming Abu as a gift to his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The adorable brown pup has been a beloved member of the celebrity family ever since, always wearing elegant outfits, and accompanying their kids, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.

© Instagram

Most recently, Antonela shared a photo with Abu and Messi. The pair posed for a photo while relaxing on the couch. The pup and the player were all smiles, with him drinking Mate and wearing a casual look. 

© Instagram

Earlier this year Antonela showed her excitement after gifting Abu an elegant accessory. The pup posed for a photo wearing a red bow necktie.

© Instagram

This was not the first time Abu sported a similar accessory, as he also wore a gold bow necktie shortly after becoming a member of the family. "Monsieur Abu," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

© Instagram

Apart from Abu, the Messi-Roccuzzo household also includes a French Bulldog named Hulk, who has been a part of their family since 2016.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS