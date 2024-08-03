Pet of the week: Meet Bobby, the stray dog who became the star of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

"This show could be and should be called 'House of the Dog,'" actor Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays King Aegon said about the series when talking about the popularity of Bobby, the terrier mix pup that has stolen all the attention in the fan-favorite HBO show 'House of the Dragon.'

"The dog wasn't actually harmed during the Blood and Cheese scene in the latest House of the Dragon [episode]," the show explained, adding that filming was monitored on set. Mark Stobbart, who plays Cheese in the series, shared a photo with the pup on social media to let fans know that they were good friends in real life.

© HBO

"Let's chill about the dog! We were best pals," the actor wrote on Instagram, holding Bobby in his arms. "No canines were launched in anger," he added. Director Clare Kilner also talked about their time on set.

© HBO

"I thought, 'Oh my God, we must have him at Cheese's feet.' Because dogs are so loyal," she said. "He's sort of a metaphor for how hard life can be. Besides, that dog is so damn cute."

© Disney

Bobby's career in Hollywood:

Bobby's career in Hollywood goes back to 2012 when he starred on the set of 'Cruella' alongside Emma Stone. The pup was found in Cyprus, wandering the streets, and rescued by a local charity.

The pup had a lot of talent and the charity contacted Hollywood animal trainer Julie Tottman, who has worked in the Harry Potter series, Mamma Mia and Casino Royale.