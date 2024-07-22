Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi celebrate their first anniversary in Miami
Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi© Alexander Scheuber

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi celebrate their first anniversary in Miami with their best friends

Roccuzzo and Messi enjoy Miami with their friends aboard a yacht.

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
JULY 22, 2024 7:42 PM EDT

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi are celebrating their first anniversary in Miami. To commemorate the occasion, the couple participated in one of the most popular activities in Miami  — spending the day with their friends as they enjoyed the sun and the ocean aboard a yacht. 

View post on Instagram
 

The photos were shared on Roccuzzo's Instagram, showing herself and Messi looking fit and stunning under the sun. The two wear matching red bathing suits, with Roccuzzo opting for a bikini, and Messi wearing board shorts. More photos show Rocuzzo relaxing on the yacht, and lastly, a photo of Roccuzzo and Messi's friend group made up of Messi's teammate Luis Suarez, his wife, Sofia Balbi, and Mariana Balbi. 

Roccuzzo kept the caption simple, adding various emojis, including a wave, a sun, and a blue heart. 

In her stories, Roccuzzo continued sharing some images, showing a view of the water and the sunset from the yacht, and a clip of Messi relaxing and recuperating from his injury at home. The clip shows Messi preparing and enjoying some mate, as it rained in Miami, making for a relaxing moment. 

More details about Messi's injury

View post on Instagram
 

Over the past weekend, Messi made an appearance on an Inter Miami match. The team won 2 - 1 against Chicago Fire, with Mess showing up despite his injury to celebrate some of the highlights and the titles he's won over his career. 

"Tonight, we celebrate a great milestone of our captain Leo Messi in becoming the footballer who has lifted the most trophies in the history of this sport,” said Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas. “And I am sure he won't stop at 45. We hope he can lift many more in the future.”

Messi appeared on the field with a leg brace and walked slowly, suggesting that his recovery might take some time and that fans will likely have to wait a bit to see their favorite player back in action. 

