Luis Suárez joins his friends Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba as Inter Miami’s new player

It’s official - Luis Suárez is the new Inter Miami player. His joining the club is very special because he is reuniting with his friends from FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Inter Miami shared a sweet post on Friday showing the players together as if they were kids in the Inter Miami jerseys. “Nothing more beautiful than playing with friends,” they wrote in Spanish over the photo.



©@intermiamicf



“Welcome Luis Suarez, to the Miami dream,” they wrote in the caption.



In an earlier post, they shared a photo shoot of Suárez on his new stomping grounds at the Inter Miami stadium. He happily posed with his new #9 pink jersey with a huge smile on his face. “The beginning of a new dream,” the team wrote in the caption.





The athlete has big goals with this new dream team. “I am very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami.” “I am ready to work, to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club come true,” Suárez said, per CBS Sports. “I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I have heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I am also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”

The special friendship between Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi

There are many people excited about his addition and Messi is one of them. After his time at PSG, he came to Miami to continue playing while making sure to spend quality time with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children Thiago, Matthew, and Cyrus. Now, the world champion has a good friend near him, and a teammate he has experience playing with.





Messi and Suárez forged their friendship when they wore the Barça shirt, but their career paths eventually separated them. But their brotherhood is strong and was seen in the November after a match in La Bombonera, where they gave each other a huge hug after the game. “Rivals, but friends too ❤️⚽️,” Suárez wrote on his X profile along with the photo.

