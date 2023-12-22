Antonela Roccuzzo enjoys the Miami sun in hot pink bikini with husband Lionel Messi

Antonela Roccuzzo is ignoring winter and continues to be in summer mode. The stylish wife of Lionel Messi is making the most out of her time in Florida, enjoying the warm temperatures and working on her tan in their lavish Miami mansion.

Both Antonela and Messi are known for having a preference for tropical places, as they have proven by vacationing on paradisiac beaches around the world. And while the soccer star has been spending a lot of time working, the celebrity family continues to enjoy some quality time, especially during the holidays.

Antonela decided to give fans and followers a glimpse of their daily life ahead of Christmas, by sharing a photo wearing a two-piece bikini. She took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie showing off her incredible figure and posing with Messi, who can be seen behind her, wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts.

This time Antonela decided to wear a hot pink ensemble, featuring a side-tie bikini and a pair of dark sunglasses, wearing her hair in a loose ponytail. The photo also shows their stunning backyard and pool.

Antonela is also known for keeping her followers updated on her fun and memorable family moments, apart from showing her healthy lifestyle and her constant support for Messi. Since moving to Miami, the celebrity family has easily adapted to their new life, with Antonela becoming fast friends with Victoria Beckham.

Her social media page also shows her fitness journey, as she is constantly working out and sharing her favorite exercises, which include hip thrusts, Bulgarian split squats, goblet squats, and many more.