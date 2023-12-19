Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi relive one of the happiest moments of their lives

Exactly a year ago, all eyes and emotions of football fans around the world were on the final match of the Qatar World Cup. Argentina secured its third world championship, and Lionel Messi was hailed as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) in contemporary soccer. For the soccer star’s family, it marked an unforgettable day as they witnessed their World Cup dreams come true, all while rumors of a potential retirement lingered. Therefore, December 18 is now engraved in Messi’s history, a day he and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, celebrated the first anniversary of that victorious moment in their life.

“A year since the most beautiful madness of my career... Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime,” Messi wrote alongside a selection of photos that reminded us of that moment when he lifted the trophy with applause from the Qatar audience and the excitement of fans around the world. “Happy anniversary to all!!!” he concluded, signing with his name on his social media.

The photos captured moments of him kissing the golden cup in the locker room and the exhilaration that this championship stirred among fellow Argentinians. The streets were flooded with unique emotion as they celebrated, painting every corner blue and white.

Additionally, there’s a funny picture from the following day, lounging in his hotel bed, cradling the cup, and enjoying his “mate” drink. The photo not only amused his fans but also left a beautiful memory filled with patriotism and Argentine culture that uplifted his fans back home. Messi made sure to share pictures with his friends and teammates from the Argentine National Team as well.

Antonela’s celebration

His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, also showed pride in his triumph, which her beloved has pursued since childhood. With four carefully selected photos, Antonela celebrated the first anniversary of the victory, adding a much more family-oriented touch and revealing the other side of the fruit of their efforts.

“One year ago. Happy 18/12, Argentinians,” wrote the influencer, who also had the opportunity to hold and embrace the World Cup. Additionally, she shared a very special moment between Messi and their three children—Ciro, Thiago, and Mateo—posing on the podium of the top three places of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.