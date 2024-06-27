Antonela Roccuzzo takes her and Messi's children to enjoy New York City's wonders

The 2024 Copa América is in full swing, and this week, Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Chile at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As "El Diez" continues to defend Argentina's top position in Group A, his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children support him from afar while exploring the cities hosting the tournament matches.

© @antonelaroccuzzo Messi's children already dream of playing for a national team

Messi's Support System

Antonela and the children accompanied Leo to Atlanta for the tournament's opening match, offering their full support. The pattern continued in the second match, with Antonela and the kids cheering Messi on before exploring New York City.

Exploring the Big Apple

Taking advantage of the proximity between MetLife Stadium and New York City, Antonela visited some of the most iconic tourist spots with their three children: Thiago, 11, Mateo, 8, and Ciro, 6. Through her social media, the influencer shared glimpses of their adventures, visiting landmarks such as Central Park, the Little Italy neighborhood, and the Natural History Museum, among other places of interest. They also explored Brooklyn, one of New York City's five boroughs.

One Instagram story featured a heartwarming photograph of one of her children sitting with his back to the camera in Strawberry Fields, a section of Central Park dedicated to John Lennon's memory. The child was proudly wearing a Messi jersey with the iconic number 10.

© @antonelaroccuzzo

A Magical Start to the Summer

Before embarking on the Copa América journey to support Messi, Antonela and the children enjoyed a few days at Disneyland in Orlando. The family kick-started their summer with fun and adrenaline, indulging in mechanical attractions, games, and the enchanting magic that Disneyland offers.

What's Next for Argentina?

With the victory over Chile, Argentina tops Group A and has secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América. Next Saturday, June 29, they will face Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This upcoming match means Messi and the Argentine national team will travel to Florida, allowing "La Pulga's" family to return home and continue their enthusiastic support.