What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 9

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch

Industry (Max)

"Industry" is back with a third season. The series follows a group of young workers at a high-pressure job in a prestigious investment bank in London and is packed with juicy performances and stressful scenes that take place in offices, nightclubs, and expensive-looking surroundings. "Industry" has grown more and more intriguing over time, introducing new actors, pushing its characters to new directions, and providing a youthful spin on the traditional workplace drama.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The fourth and final season of "The Umbrella Academy" is now streaming. The series stars Elliot Page and an ensemble cast as adopted superhero siblings who often have to save the day in a stylish fashion.

Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+)

A new spin on the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is now streaming on Paramount+. This series takes the beloved characters and adapts them for a new generation, following the turtles as they lead double lives of students and heroes in New York City.

The Bikeriders (Peacock)

"The Bikeriders" stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, following the tale of a local bike club and its eventual demise.

The Instigators (Apple TV+)

Starring Boston buddies Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, "The Instigators" follows two criminals who team up to pull off a heist where things don't go as planned. It's a classic Damon-Affleck venture.

The Shallows (Starz)

If you're in the mood for some shark films (it's August!), we have some suggestions. "The Shallows," starring Blake Lively, is one of the best shark movies made in recent years. It follows a surfer and medical student who gets stranded 180 meters away from the shore while a great white shark circles around her. The film contains perhaps Lively's best performance of her career.

Open Water (Max)

Lastly, there's "Open Water" on Max, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The strange film follows a couple that goes on a scuba diving trip in South America, only to get left behind in the water by their scuba team. Predictably, sharks enter the picture. While scary, the film is more about the existential dread of their situation, rewarding patient viewers willing to tag along with what the film has to offer.