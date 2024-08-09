What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 9

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream — August 9
Industry season 3© Warner Bros. Discovery

In hopes of helping you find good movies and TV, we weekly round up some of the most exciting titles streaming across the most popular platforms

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
AUGUST 9, 2024 2:40 PM EDT

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch

Industry (Max)

Industry Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO

"Industry" is back with a third season. The series follows a group of young workers at a high-pressure job in a prestigious investment bank in London and is packed with juicy performances and stressful scenes that take place in offices, nightclubs, and expensive-looking surroundings. "Industry" has grown more and more intriguing over time, introducing new actors, pushing its characters to new directions, and providing a youthful spin on the traditional workplace drama.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix

The fourth and final season of "The Umbrella Academy" is now streaming. The series stars Elliot Page and an ensemble cast as adopted superhero siblings who often have to save the day in a stylish fashion. 

Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount+)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | Official Trailer | Paramount+

A new spin on the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is now streaming on Paramount+. This series takes the beloved characters and adapts them for a new generation, following the turtles as they lead double lives of students and heroes in New York City. 

The Bikeriders (Peacock)

THE BIKERIDERS - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - Only In Theaters June 21

"The Bikeriders" stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, following the tale of a local bike club and its eventual demise. 

The Instigators (Apple TV+)

The Instigators — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Starring Boston buddies Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, "The Instigators" follows two criminals who team up to pull off a heist where things don't go as planned. It's a classic Damon-Affleck venture. 

The Shallows (Starz)

THE SHALLOWS - Official Trailer (HD)

If you're in the mood for some shark films (it's August!), we have some suggestions. "The Shallows," starring Blake Lively, is one of the best shark movies made in recent years. It follows a surfer and medical student who gets stranded 180 meters away from the shore while a great white shark circles around her. The film contains perhaps Lively's best performance of her career. 

Open Water (Max)

Open Water (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Thriller Movie

Lastly, there's "Open Water" on Max, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The strange film follows a couple that goes on a scuba diving trip in South America, only to get left behind in the water by their scuba team. Predictably, sharks enter the picture. While scary, the film is more about the existential dread of their situation, rewarding patient viewers willing to tag along with what the film has to offer. 

