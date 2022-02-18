Elliot Page shares his personal experience and emotional journey in new memoir ‘Pageboy’

Elliot Page is sharing his personal experience, announcing the release of his upcoming memoir ‘Pageboy,’ which is set to be published in 2023 and will delve into his emotional journey.

Flatiron Books has revealed more details about the book, and readers can expect to gain more insight into “Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world,” sharing his thoughts on different topics, including “mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The 34-year-old star of ‘Umbrella Academy’ made history, becoming the first openly trans man to be on the cover of Time Magazine, declaring at the time that he was “anticipating a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia.”

Elliot is also known for his activism, constantly spreading awareness and fighting for equality. He previously described his journey as “not only life-changing but lifesaving,” and responded to political attacks against the trans community.

“We know who we are,” he explained, “people cling to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe. But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place.”