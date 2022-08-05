New Music Friday: The hottest releases from, benny blanco, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of new music to get your weekend started. From the artists you love to the rising artists you should get to know, check out the hottest releases below.

1. Dj Khaled

DJ Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby’s “STAYING ALIVE” comes with a cinematic like music video directed by R.T. Thorne. The three rappers come together for the chorus, which has a blast from the past with the Bee Gee’s 1977 hit under the same name, “Staying Alive.”



2. benny blanco

With benny blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg, all on the track, “Bad Decisions” raked in almost 7 million views in less than 11 hours. The single marks the second time the producer has collaborated with the groundbreaking K-Pop group.



3. Kenia OS

Mexican singer, Kenia Os, released her next single and video “Todo My Love.” The track was previewed on TikTok where over 12.6k videos have been generated with the sound.



4. Pitbull

Mr. Worlwide released his new single “Party of a Lifetime” via his record label Mr. 305. Records. Pitbull collaborated with GRAMMY-winning production duo Play-N-Skillz for the dance floor-ready hit.