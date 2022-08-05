New Music Friday: The hottest releases from, benny blanco, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of new music to get your weekend started. From the artists you love to the rising artists you should get to know, check out the hottest releases below.
1. Dj Khaled
DJ Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby’s “STAYING ALIVE” comes with a cinematic like music video directed by R.T. Thorne. The three rappers come together for the chorus, which has a blast from the past with the Bee Gee’s 1977 hit under the same name, “Staying Alive.”
2. benny blanco
With benny blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg, all on the track, “Bad Decisions” raked in almost 7 million views in less than 11 hours. The single marks the second time the producer has collaborated with the groundbreaking K-Pop group.
3. Kenia OS
Mexican singer, Kenia Os, released her next single and video “Todo My Love.” The track was previewed on TikTok where over 12.6k videos have been generated with the sound.
4. Pitbull
Mr. Worlwide released his new single “Party of a Lifetime” via his record label Mr. 305. Records. Pitbull collaborated with GRAMMY-winning production duo Play-N-Skillz for the dance floor-ready hit.
5. Alex Rose
Alex Rose and Jay Wheeler dropped the song “De Ti” along with a music video. The song is a romantic ballad with guitar-driven rhythms and features the romanticism that Wheeler is known for.
6. Carly Rae Jepsen
GRAMMY-nominated Carly Rae Japsen released her new single “Beach House” which is an all-too-real account of the wild unpredictability of app-based dating. The song is from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time.
7. Omar Apollo
Mexican-American Omar Apollo releases a Spanglish song with hints of reggaeton beats with a dramatic sound.
8. Nicky Jam
Nicky Jam’s “Sin Novia” was composed by Jam along with Juan Diego Medina, Jorge Alberto Erazo, Luis A. O’Neill, and Andrés Jael Correa. “I feel happy with the result of this song and the video, I hope you feel identified and share it. I thank the people who always support me and take me to the highest levels, thank you for motivating me to continue creating music, ”said the artist.
9. Maluma
Maluma has released the new music video for his song “Tsunami” which features De La Ghetto and Arcángel. The sexy track is part of his most recent album The Love and Sex Tape.
10. Ryan Castro
The urban sensation from Medellin, Colombia, Ryan Castro, has released his first EP “Reggaetonea.” The music video was shot in Medellin and follows the events of a night out while the song was inspired by old-school reggaeton that was popularized in Colombia, and contains a modern urban flair.
11. paopao
paopao, RichMusic’s first female artist, released her first solo EP titled “diamonds and thorns,” which is a representation of paopao’s true self, guided by alternative and grunge influences combined with an international pop sound, trap, drill, and traditional RichMusic reggaeton, per her press release. “noches largas, faldas cortas” is one the songs fans are calling a favorite.