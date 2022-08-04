Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner

It’s almost the weekend! There has been a lot of exciting news this week, like JLo’s steamy swimsuit photos and Prince William and Prince Charlotte’s helicopter ride, and while we still don’t know if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child has been born, we do have a round-up of some of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares some epic behind-the-scenes footage of Guyanaa’s proposal to Lele Pons at Tomorrowland.

@parishilton Congratulations to my sis @Lele Pons and @guaynaa on their EPIC engagement on the Main Stage at #Tomorrowland 🎉💍💖🥰 You two are the perfect couple & I'm so happy I was there for this magical moment🥹 I can’t wait for the wedding! 👰🏼 ♬ original sound - ParisHilton

2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is ready to bring real stomachs back in a clip with over 13 million views.

3. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shares footage denouncing racism and promoting Justice at his first performance back.