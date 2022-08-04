TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner

Which one is your favorite?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s almost the weekend! There has been a lot of exciting news this week, like JLo’s steamy swimsuit photos and Prince William and Prince Charlotte’s helicopter ride, and while we still don’t know if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child has been born, we do have a round-up of some of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.




1. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shares some epic behind-the-scenes footage of Guyanaa’s proposal to Lele Pons at Tomorrowland.


@parishilton

Congratulations to my sis @Lele Pons and @guaynaa on their EPIC engagement on the Main Stage at #Tomorrowland 🎉💍💖🥰 You two are the perfect couple & I'm so happy I was there for this magical moment🥹 I can’t wait for the wedding! 👰🏼

♬ original sound - ParisHilton

2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is ready to bring real stomachs back in a clip with over 13 million views.



3. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shares footage denouncing racism and promoting Justice at his first performance back.


@justinbieber

Justice 4 all WE ARE ALL EQUAL 🎥: @notrorykramer x @evanpaterakis

♬ original sound - Justin Bieber

4. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi Webster to Harrods, but the really interesting thing about this video is Jenner’s bizarre shirt.


@rosalia

BabY no Me llameS🚫📞 Dc @Alex Chentsov

♬ DESPECHÁ - ROSALÍA

5. Grupo Firme

Grupo Firme shows just how loyal their fans are when it comes to their music. “We are surprised that you already know our new single,” they wrote in the caption.


@grupofirme

Ayer fue mágico Chicago, nos sorprende que ya se saben nuestro nuevo sencillo 🤩 #grupofirme#chicago#eduincaz

♬ sonido original - Grupo Firme
6. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner and Kylie tease a new collection in matching looks.


@krisjenner

Kris Collection round 2? ;) @Kylie Cosmetics @Kylie Jenner

♬ Janrah - $avannah Hannah

7. Serena Williams

Tennis professional Serena Williams shares a behind the scene of a day in her life.



8. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore really likes pretzels.



9. Rosalia

Rosalia does a TikTok dance a fan created for her new song Despecha.




10. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wears really big pants.




