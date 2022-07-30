New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more

It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres.
1. Beyoncé
Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of the many bangers on the album is “CHURCH GIRL.”
2. Stromae and Camila Cabello
“Mon Amour” is one of the catchiest songs released this summer. Stromae’s beautiful French singing combined with Camila Cabello’s fun verse will have you singing it on repeat. The music video is fun too!
3. Rosalia
It’s impossible not dancing to Rosalia’s new song “Despecha.” The music video shot in Los Angeles will have you captivated too.
4. Carmen Deleon X Micro TDH
“Besame Bonito Remix” by Carmen Deleon X Micro TDH is a heartfelt love song about the end of an unforgettable relationship. The song was born out of the friendship formed between the two artists, initially established by their shared Venezuelan roots.
5. DOMi & JD BECK
Featuring Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Anderson Paak, DOMi & JD BECK’s “PiLOT” has some of your favorite voices in hip hop for a soothing sound.
6. Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, and Brray collaborate on “Lokera” which has a classic modern reggaeton beat.
7. Calvin Harris
With a fun disco vibe, New To You is a perfect song for summer with heavy hitters in music: Calvin Harris, Normai, Tinashe, and Offset.
8. Marshmello
Featuring Mae Muller, and Trippie Red, Marshmello’s “American Pyscho” is about learning from a toxic relationship.
9. Sessi
Burgeoning superstar, Séssi, who is Universal Music’s newest bet, released her first single titled “PARTY” with UMLE. The summer song talks about leaving your scent in every new adventure, after having suffered a heartbreak.
10. Tiësto
Tiësto’s “Baila Conmigo” will have you ready to party on a boat somewhere.