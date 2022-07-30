New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more

It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres.

1. Beyoncé

Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of the many bangers on the album is “CHURCH GIRL.”



2. Stromae and Camila Cabello

“Mon Amour” is one of the catchiest songs released this summer. Stromae’s beautiful French singing combined with Camila Cabello’s fun verse will have you singing it on repeat. The music video is fun too!



3. Rosalia

It’s impossible not dancing to Rosalia’s new song “Despecha.” The music video shot in Los Angeles will have you captivated too.



4. Carmen Deleon X Micro TDH

“Besame Bonito Remix” by Carmen Deleon X Micro TDH is a heartfelt love song about the end of an unforgettable relationship. The song was born out of the friendship formed between the two artists, initially established by their shared Venezuelan roots.