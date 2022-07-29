What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

“Harley Quinn” is one of the best animated shows and one of the best super hero properties out there, period. The show is back for its third season, continuing the story of Harley and her crew as they find new ways to hilariously destroy Gotham.

High School Musical: The Musical (Disney Plus)

“High School Musical: The Musical” is back for a third season, bringing the kids to summer camp in the style of “High School Musical 2.”

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

The new “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff is weird and kind of perfect, taking the idea of the original series and transforming it into a slasher series, taking inspiration from the horror greats like “Carrie”, “Halloween” and more.

Rebelde (Netflix)