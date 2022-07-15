What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 15

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Resident Evil (Netflix)

The video game franchise of “Resident Evil” is perhaps the most adapted video game in the world. Netflix just made another series, significantly departing from the original story. The show follows two separate timelines through the eyes of Jade Wesker, who battles infected and zombie like creatures.

Persuasion (Netflix)

Starring Dakota Johnson, “Persuasion” is based on Jane Austen’s last novel. It follows Anne, a woman who years before declined her great love’s marriage proposal because he had little prospects, only to reunite with him years later and learn that his circumstances have changed.

FBoy Island (Hulu)

“FBoy Island” is a reality dating series, following three girls and a 26 guys, with 13 of them claiming to be nice guys, and 13 claimingto be f boys. The women have to guess who’s who, with there being $100,000 at stake.

What We Do In The Shadows (Hulu)