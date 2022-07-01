What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 1st

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Stranger Things 4: Part 2 (Netflix)
The last two episodes of “Stranger Things” season 4 are finally out on Netflix, with each of them having the length of a regular movie. The finale of the season delivers the much-anticipated showdown between Vecna and Eleven and lays the groundwork for season 5, which is the show’s last.
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
“Only Murders in the Building” is back for a second season. The series, trailing three vastly different people with an obsession with true crime, is back with a new mystery. Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin are joined by new cast members Cara Delevingne,Shirley MacLaine, and Amy Schumer.
The Princess (Hulu)
“The Princess” stars Joey King as a fairy tale princess, set to wed a prince. Unlike other stories of the sort, the Hulu film follows King on a bloody rampage to escape her would-be captor.
The Terminal List (Prime video)
Starring Chris Pratt, “The Terminal List” is a series following a Navy SEAL whose platoon is murdered in a covert mission. As he returns home, he unravels a conspiracy that puts his entire life at stake.
Last Night in SoHo (HBO Max)
Released in theaters last year, “Last Night in SoHo” stars Anya Taylor Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. The horror film, directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), follows a young fashion designer who just moved to London and has trouble fitting in. Then she starts traveling to the 1920s in her dreams, and living out the life of a mysterious and beautiful singer.
Thoroughbreds (HBO Max)
If you’re in the mood for more creepy and homoerotic Anya Taylor Joy movies, “Thoroughbreds” is your best bet. The film, directed by Cory Finley, follows two drastically different yet similar girls as they plot to resolve their life problems through violent means. It co-stars a chilling Olivia Cooke.
Jennifer’s Body (Prime video)
Lastly, “Jennifer’s Body” is available on Prime Video. The film, which debuted in 2009 with terrible reviews and worse box office performances, has experienced a well deserved reevaluation. It’s a smart and funny film, way ahead of its time, featuring Megan Fox’s best performance to date.