Sofia Vergara's summer-to-fall look includes multicolored dress and stunning luxury bag
Sofia Vergara arrives for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation © ANGELA WEISS

 She paired the look with white sneakers and gold statement earrings.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 2:05 PM EDT

Sofia Vergara is enjoying the last days of summer. The Colombian icon was photographed during her latest outing in Los Angeles, meeting with some of her friends to have lunch in Beverly Hills. 

The actress is changing up her wardrobe now that temperatures are cooling down in L.A. Sofia kept her ensemble colorful, and was spotted arriving at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel with her inner circle.

Sofia Vergara wears a bright colored dress to lunch with friends at Waldorf in Los Angeles.© Grosby Group

The Hollywood star was all smiles wearing a flowy pink-and-blue maxi dress featuring long sleeves. She paired the look with white sneakers and gold statement earrings.

Sofia Vergara wears a bright colored dress to lunch with friends at Waldorf in Los Angeles. © Grosby Group

Sofia was photographed arriving in her car at the hotel, meeting with her friends, and carrying Bottega Veneta's Andiamo leather bag, which is part of her extensive collection of luxury bags.

Sofia Vergara wears a bright colored dress to lunch with friends at Waldorf in Los Angeles.© Grosby Group

She styled her hair straight and rocked a glamorous makeup look including a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip.

Sofia Vergara wears a bright colored dress to lunch with friends at Waldorf in Los Angeles. © Grosby Group

The actress has been focusing on spending quality time with her closest family members and friends, including Heidi Klum.

The actress has been focusing on spending quality time with her closest family members and friends, including Heidi Klum. © Grosby Group

The fan-favorite duo recently documented their outing in Los Angeles, proving that they are more than just colleagues and revealing that they are very good friends. 

