Sofia Vergara's summer-to-fall look includes multicolored dress and stunning luxury bag

Sofia Vergara is enjoying the last days of summer. The Colombian icon was photographed during her latest outing in Los Angeles, meeting with some of her friends to have lunch in Beverly Hills.

The actress is changing up her wardrobe now that temperatures are cooling down in L.A. Sofia kept her ensemble colorful, and was spotted arriving at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel with her inner circle.

© Grosby Group The Hollywood star was all smiles wearing a flowy pink-and-blue maxi dress featuring long sleeves. She paired the look with white sneakers and gold statement earrings.



© Grosby Group Sofia was photographed arriving in her car at the hotel, meeting with her friends, and carrying Bottega Veneta's Andiamo leather bag, which is part of her extensive collection of luxury bags.



© Grosby Group She styled her hair straight and rocked a glamorous makeup look including a subtle smokey eye and a pink lip.



© Grosby Group The actress has been focusing on spending quality time with her closest family members and friends, including Heidi Klum.

