Lourdes Leon shows support for her dad Carlos Leon after his modeling debut at NYFW
Lourdes Leon and Carlos Leon are seen at the Willy Chavarria fashion show on September 6, 2024 in New York City.© ECP

Carlos previously talked about his past romantic relationship with Madonna and his appreciation for his daughter.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 8:49 PM EDT
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 8:49 PM EDT

Lourdes Leon is known for being a familiar face in fashion. The daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon showed support for her dad during New York Fashion Week, where he made his modeling debut. 

Lourdes stepped out wearing a red minidress paired with white sneakers and a blue-and-red Louis Vuitton bag. She paired the look with gold jewelry, including gold hoop earrings.  

Lourdes Leon and Carlos Leon are seen leaving Willy Chavarria fashion show during New York Fashion Week© Gilbert Carrasquillo
Lourdes attended the Willy Chavarría fashion show, where her dad walked the runway wearing wide-leg trousers and a white shirt paired with a black tie, black shoes, and a belt. 

The father-daughter duo posed for photos after the show, with the pair having a sweet moment and smiling for the cameras. Madonna and Carlos had a brief romance and called it quits seven months after Lourdes was born, but despite the separation the model and singer maintains a good relationship with her dad. 

Carlos Leon backstage at Willy Chavarria RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 6, 2024 in New York, New Yor© Nina Westervelt
Carlos previously talked to People about his romantic relationship with Madonna and his appreciation for his daughter. “I’m forever grateful to [Madonna],” he said to the publication. “I have no regrets. I wouldn’t change anything. I got the best thing out of that relationship, and that’s my daughter. My daughter is everything to me.”

The personal trainer and actor is known for having a private life. “I’m a lenient dad,” he said to the outlet. “I’m very empathetic, and I’m good at listening to my daughter I’m probably a bad dad when it comes to disciplining her.”

Lola Leon and Carlos Leon attend the launch of "Material Girl" at Macy's Herald Square on September 22, 2010 in New York City.© Kevin Mazur
