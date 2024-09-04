Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lourdes Leon enjoys summer in NYC wearing denim shorts and gold hoop earrings
Lourdes Leon at Dion Lee Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on September 9, 2023 in New York, New York. © Nina Westervelt

Lourdes Leon enjoys summer in NYC wearing denim shorts and gold hoop earrings

Lourdes paired the look with a Fendi tote bag and white high-top sneakers.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 1:36 PM EDT

Lourdes Leon is back in New York City after her recent vacation in Italy. The model and singer, who celebrated her mom Madonna's 66th birthday with her siblings, stepped out in NYC to enjoy the last days of summer wearing a casual ensemble. 

The musician has been booked and busy this year, most recently with her collaboration with HEAVEN by Marc Jacobs, where she wore multiple outfits referencing the iconic 90s band The Smashing Pumpkins. 

Lourdes Leon turns heads in Tribeca, wearing a trendy denim playsuit with a strapless striped bandeau top© Grosby Group

Lourdes was spotted walking in Tribeca, wearing a casual double denim look, which consisted of a strapless striped bandeau top and matching denim shorts.

Lourdes Leon turns heads in Tribeca, wearing a trendy denim playsuit with a strapless striped bandeau top, accessorized with a Fendi bag, gold hoop earrings, and white high-top sneakers.© Grosby Group

The model accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, a matching gold bracelet, statement rings, and a chain nameplate necklace that read 'Lola.' 

Lourdes Leon turns heads in Tribeca, wearing a trendy denim playsuit with a strapless striped bandeau top, accessorized with a Fendi bag, gold hoop earrings, and white high-top sneakers.© Grosby Group

She was spotted wearing a brown headband and a soft glam makeup look including a glossy lip.

Lourdes Leon turns heads in Tribeca, wearing a trendy denim playsuit with a strapless striped bandeau top, accessorized with a Fendi bag, gold hoop earrings, and white high-top sneakers.© Grosby Group

Lourdes completed the casual ensemble with a Fendi tote bag and white high-top sneakers.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS