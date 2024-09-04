Lourdes Leon enjoys summer in NYC wearing denim shorts and gold hoop earrings

Lourdes Leon is back in New York City after her recent vacation in Italy. The model and singer, who celebrated her mom Madonna's 66th birthday with her siblings, stepped out in NYC to enjoy the last days of summer wearing a casual ensemble.

The musician has been booked and busy this year, most recently with her collaboration with HEAVEN by Marc Jacobs, where she wore multiple outfits referencing the iconic 90s band The Smashing Pumpkins.

© Grosby Group Lourdes was spotted walking in Tribeca, wearing a casual double denim look, which consisted of a strapless striped bandeau top and matching denim shorts.

© Grosby Group The model accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, a matching gold bracelet, statement rings, and a chain nameplate necklace that read 'Lola.'

© Grosby Group She was spotted wearing a brown headband and a soft glam makeup look including a glossy lip.

