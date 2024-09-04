Lady Gaga wears stunning headpiece on the red carpet of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' at the Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga is known for her jaw-dropping fashion moments, and this time was not the exception. The fan-favorite singer and actress was all smiles stepping out for the red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux.'
The Hollywood star was joined by her romantic partner Michael Polansky. The celebrity couple was all smiles, just weeks after going public with their engagement.
Lady Gaga, who has been using her real name Stefani Germanotta during the press tour for the movie, stole the show with a structured lace headpiece from Philip Treacy Fall 2001 Couture collection.
The actress showed off her stunning collection of back tattoos while posing on the red carpet.
The actress wore an elegant black gown paired with diamond jewelry, including a big diamond ring.
The couple looked happier than ever after news about their engagement went public, with Michael holding her hand as they walked the red carpet.
The star of the movie styled her blonde hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a glamorous makeup look including a red lip.
During her press conference at the Venice Film Festival, she talked about her experience on set; “The music is used to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and dialogue is just not enough.”
Gaga posed with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, and director Todd Phillips, celebrating the 81st Venice International Film Festival.
“Stefani said early on that we’re singing live and I said, ‘No we’re not,’” Phoenix said in the press conference. “And then we did. Not only did we sing live, but every part of the recording was live. Each take was a different version of the song.”