Lady Gaga wears stunning headpiece on the red carpet of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' at the Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga is known for her jaw-dropping fashion moments, and this time was not the exception. The fan-favorite singer and actress was all smiles stepping out for the red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux.'

The Hollywood star was joined by her romantic partner Michael Polansky. The celebrity couple was all smiles, just weeks after going public with their engagement.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Lady Gaga, who has been using her real name Stefani Germanotta during the press tour for the movie, stole the show with a structured lace headpiece from Philip Treacy Fall 2001 Couture collection. The actress showed off her stunning collection of back tattoos while posing on the red carpet.

© Pascal Le Segretain The actress wore an elegant black gown paired with diamond jewelry, including a big diamond ring. The couple looked happier than ever after news about their engagement went public, with Michael holding her hand as they walked the red carpet.

© Andreas Rentz The star of the movie styled her blonde hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a glamorous makeup look including a red lip. During her press conference at the Venice Film Festival, she talked about her experience on set; “The music is used to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and dialogue is just not enough.”