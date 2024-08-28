Jenna Ortega looks stunning in backless red gown at 'Beetlejuice' premiere at Venice Film Festival

Jenna Ortega continues to show her incredible fashion moments while promoting her new movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.' The Hollywood star was photographed on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, wearing another ensemble that references the movie.

The actress decided to wear a red dress, which seems to reference Lydia Deetz's red wedding dress from the first installment. Jenna posed with Winona Ryder, who reprises Lydia in the sequel, sharing a sweet moment before the premiere.



© Grosby Group Jenna stepped out in a red tulle dress for the premiere of the highly anticipated movie. She paired the backless semi-sheer gown with minimal jewelry, including a silver necklace and matching bracelets.

© Grosby Group Jenna posed for the cameras on the red carpet, showing off her ensemble. She rocked a dramatic makeup look which consisted of a smokey eye with red eyeshadow, and a bold red lip.

© Grosby Group Jenna posed with her co-star Winona on the red carpet. The pair were all smiles embracing each other and posing for the cameras. The on-screen mother-daughter duo have shared their appreciation for each other in recent interviews, revealing that they became fast friends while filming the sequel.