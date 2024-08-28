How Angelina Jolie will avoid Brad Pitt at the Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie arrived at the Venice Lido just hours before the 81st Venice Film Festival kicks off. The star-studded parade starts with Tim Burton opening the Mostra with his film 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.' The cast and crew of the awaited sequel, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Burton's girlfriend Monica Bellucci, arrived at Film Festival. Sigourney Weaver is also in Venice ahead of Lifetime Achievement Award.

© Jacopo Raule

Wrapped in a chic beige trench coat and complemented by a sleek black midi skirt and striking leather boots, Jolie exuded elegance. Her flowing blonde hair and radiant smiles captivated the audience. The Maleficent star is preparing to take the stage for the film 'Maria,' directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, where she will portray the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. Notably, her ex-husband Brad Pitt is also scheduled to make an appearance, premiering his new film .Wolves,' which features George Clooney.

© Jacopo Raule

It has been a while since Angelina attended the Venice Film Festival. Her last appearance on the red carpet was 17 years ago with Brad Pitt for the premiere of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. At that time, her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh were still very young, and the twins, Vivienne and Knox, had not yet been born. Those cherished moments are truly enchanting. Fast forward to 2010, and the Jolie-Pitt family returned to Venice, this time to celebrate Angelina’s performance in The Tourist alongside Johnny Depp, now a family of six.

© Yui Mok - PA Images

They are returning to the Mostra, but the distance between them has intensified. Shiloh is the first of their four children to legally change her surname. Ongoing tensions between Angelina and Brad remain evident amid their unresolved divorce. To prevent any encounters, the festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, has arranged for their appearances to be separate. Angelina arrived a day before the festival opening and will present her film on Thursday, the 29th, before departing immediately with director Pablo Larraín for the Telluride Festival in Colorado. "Brad will arrive in Venice on Saturday," Barbera noted. "There's no chance they will cross paths at the Lido," he added, referring to Jolie (49) and Pitt (60).

© Lorenzo Santini

After eight long years of legal battles since Angelina first stepped into the Los Angeles Superior Court to file for divorce, the saga rages on. The stakes have skyrocketed with her recent sale of the Château Miraval vineyard, fueling an ongoing fire of lawsuits that just won’t die down. Brad Pitt stands his ground, reluctant to yield, while Angelina pleads for a resolution, seeking an end to this relentless battle that casts a shadow over her family.