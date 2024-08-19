Shiloh Jolie successfully drops her dad Brad Pitt's famous last name

Shiloh Jolie is a Pitt no more! At least legally. The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has successfully dropped his famous last name from her full name, per TMZ.

© Getty Images Shiloh Jolie requested to drop her father's last name

Shiloh acted fast to remove Brad's surname, sending the legal requests to do so three days after her 18th birthday. After taking an ad out in the newspaper announcing her intent to change her name, TMZ revealed on August 19 that a judge granted her request without any drama.

According to the outlet, there was no formal hearing, and according to the court documents, everything is official.

Dropping Brad Pitt's last name: a trend

While it’s the first time one of the children has moved to change it legally, it’s been an ongoing trend with the Jolie-Pitt kids.

© GettyImages Brad and Angelina with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox

Zahara Jolie was the first to do it in November 2023, when she debuted as a new Alpha Kappa Alpha member. When she introduced herself during her induction ceremony, she shouted, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!”

Most recently, their 15-year-old daughter Vivienne, who worked as Angelina’s assistant for The Outsiders was listed as just “Vivienne Jolie” on the Playbill.

© GettyImages Vivienne and Angelina Jolie at the 77th Annual Tony Awards 2024

There have been reports about a strained relationship between Brad and their children for years. The couple shares biological children, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, and adopted, Maddox 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

While the exact information about their relationship is unknown, there are claims that Pax, who was hospitalized after an e-bike accident, has not talked to his dad since the infamous private plane fight. However following his accident, there were reports that Brad was very "concerned" about his well-being.

DailyMail reported in 2021, that Maddox, who was 20 at the time, testified in his parent's custody proceedings in a way that “wasn’t very flattering towards Brad." A source also claimed at the time that Maddox wanted to legally remove 'Pitt' from his name.

As for Knox, he's been away from the spotlight and was recently spotted smiling while leaving a boxing gym.