Brad Pitt is reportedly 'extremely concerned' for Pax after his e-bike accident

Each week, it seems like there is more news pointing to a complete estrangement between Brad Pitt and all of the children he shares with Angelina Jolie. Although Pax and him are no longer in contact, Brad is reportedly very worried after his near-fatal e-bike accident in Los Angeles on July 29.

© Pascal Le Segretain Brad Pitt and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt take a water boat from Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy, ahead of the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 26, 2008

Pax, who the former couple adopted from Vietnam in 2007, was in a head-on collision after he plowed into a car idling at a red light. He was riding the e-bike without a helmet.

Witnesses on the scene told various outlets they thought he was dead. He was rushed to the hospital and checked into the ICU with head injuries, internal bleeding, and a hip injury. He was released on Monday. On Wednesday, a source told TMZ that Brad was very concerned about Pax and was "shocked and emotional."

The 60-year-old is reportedly getting a "steady flow" of information from "concerned people around the family." Injuries aside, the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star is also reportedly "extremely concerned" over Pax's well-being and found it alarming that he's been spotted without a helmet before, something the motorcycle lover would never do.

© The Grosby Group Pax Jolie-Pitt leaves an LA smoke shop on his Talaria Sting R MX4 Electric Dirt Bike in July

What’s interesting about this report is that Brad and Pax have some dramatic history. It is believed that Pax was behind a 2016 Instagram post using a secret Instagram account bashing Brad’s role as a father. He was also aboard the family plane trip in 2016 when an alleged altercation took place between his parents.

Pax’s accident comes after months of headlines surrounding his famous family. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt requested to drop Brad’s last name legally on her 18th birthday, and Vivienne also removed his name from a Playbill.

There are sources and insiders from both sides sharing information with various outlets, often contradictory. As their tumultuous divorce continues, the only thing important is the safety and health of everyone involved in this stressful situation.

